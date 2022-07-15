Pirates vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies with first pitch set for 8:40 p.m. ET at Coors Field in Denver, CO. The Pirates’ Jose Quintana and the Rockies’ German Marquez are the scheduled starting pitchers.

The Pirates (38-52) may have the fifth-worst record in the National League, but it’s good enough for third place in the NL Central. The Pirates lost their series finale in Miami on Thursday in extra innings. But the highlight of that game was rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz’s 97.8 mph throw to first base early in the game, the fastest throw on an infield assist in the Statcast era (since 2015). Cruz has a .647 slugging percentage with three extra-base hits and three RBI over his previous five games. Quintana, who will likely be traded before the Aug. 2 deadline, has a 3.59 ERA this season, but he’s pitched to a 4.81 ERA in eight starts since the beginning of June.

The Rockies (41-49) just took three of four games at home against the Padres and have claimed six of their past eight games. Shortstop Jose Iglesias, who had a career-high six RBI in Wednesday’s victory, is batting .400 with a 1.102 OPS and 12 RBI in his past nine games. Outfielder Charlie Blackmon has recorded multiple hits in four consecutive games. He’s racked up four extra-base hits and four RBIs during that span. Marquez, an All-Star last year, has been one of the worst starters in MLB this year. He has a 5.66 ERA — second-worst in the majors — and a 1.47 WHIP.

Pirates vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Jose Quintana vs. German Marquez

First pitch: 8:40 p.m. ET

Pirates local broadcast: N/A

Rockies local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Rockies -1.5 (+125)

Run total: 11

Moneyline odds: Rockies, -145; Pirates +125

Moneyline pick: Pirates +125

One of the oddest parts of Marquez’s 2022 season is his struggles at Coors Field. The Rockies veteran has an obscene 7.17 ERA at home this year, almost doubling his 2021 home ERA (3.67). Although the Rockies have a host of hot hitters right now, it’s worth trying the Pirates here because of who’s on the mound.

Player prop pick: Charlie Blackmon OVER 1.5 hits (+155)

Can Blackmon make it five games in a row with multiple hits? Coors Field obviously helps, as does his matchup versus Quintana. Blackmon is 6-for-10 with a double and a homer in his career against the left-hander.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.