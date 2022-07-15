Diamondbacks vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET at Petco Park in downtown San Diego, California. Madison Bumgarner (5-8, 3.65 ERA) will take the bump for the Diamondbacks and Yu Darvish (7-4, 3.38 ERA) is on the mound for the Padres.

Arizona (39-50) enters this divisional weekend series after losing two of three to the San Francisco Giants and five of its past seven overall. The Diamondbacks are sitting at 11 games under .500 and are 5-8 in the month of July. Arizona is among the worse offensive teams in the league with a .223 average (28th) and .302 on-base percentage (25th). Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 21 home runs.

San Diego (50-41) is a team that could use the All-Star break to recharge. The Padres lost three of four to the Colorado Rockies and are 6-14 over their past 20 games dating back to June 23. Manny Machado is having a terrific season, batting .307 with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs to lead San Diego in all three offensive categories.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres

Pitchers: Madison Bumgarner (5-8, 3.65 ERA) vs. Yu Darvish (7-4, 3.38 ERA)

First pitch: 9:40 p.m.

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Odds, picks & predictions (from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Run Line: Padres -1.5 (+115)

Run total: 7.6

Moneyline odds: Diamondbacks +160; Padres -190

Moneyline pick: Padres -190

San Diego is 7-2 against the Diamondbacks so far this season. The Padres have lost Darvish’s past three starts, but the pitcher is a blistering 4-1 with a 1.69 ERA at home this season. He’s given up just one earned run in two starts against the Diamondbacks this season. All that adds up to a low-scoring, but comfortable Padres win.

Player prop pick: Darvish over 6.5 strikeouts (+110)

Darvish’s control has settled down over his past five starts. The walks are down, and strikeouts are up. He was pitching more to contact in his early starts against Arizona, now he’s getting more swings and misses, so we’ll take the over on his strikeout total in Friday’s outing.

