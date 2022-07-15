Phillies vs. Marlins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins square off on Friday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.53 ERA) will start for the Phillies with Sandy Alcantara (9-3, 1.73 ERA) on the hill for the Marlins.

Philadelphia (46-43) will look to avoid a fifth consecutive loss on Friday night after getting swept in a two-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this week. Gibson will make his 18th start of the season and is coming off an outing where he threw 7 scoreless innings in a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Phillies rank No. 7 in runs per game (4.7), and Kyle Schwarber will enter Friday with the second-most home runs with 28 this season.

Miami (43-45) won the final two games of a four-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier this week. Alcantara has been one of the best pitchers in baseball through 18 starts in 2022, and he threw 15 scoreless innings over his last couple of outings. The Marlins have an offense that ranks No. 20 in runs per game (4.2), and Garrett Cooper will enter this game with a .295 batting average and .362 on-base percentage, though he was out of the lineup yesterday with a knee injury and made a pinch-hit appearance.

Phillies vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Kyle Gibson vs. Sandy Alcantara

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Marlins -1.5 (+140)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Marlins -165, Phillies +140

Moneyline pick: Marlins -165

It is getting increasingly difficult to bet against Sandy Alcantara with his dominance all season long. While Philadelphia’s season-long offensive numbers are decent, the Phillies scored 3 or fewer runs in the last six matchups. This does not seem to be the time Philadelphia snaps out of a hitting slump.

Player prop pick: Kyle Gibson Under 4.5 strikeouts (+100)

The Phillies starter does not have very high strikeout totals in 2022 with a 7.4 K/9 to this point of the season. He failed to reach 5 strikeouts in six of his last eight starts heading into Friday night’s meeting with the Marlins.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.