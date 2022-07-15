White Sox vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins square off on Friday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Michael Kopech (2-6, 3.35 ERA) will throw for the White Sox, while the Twins will start Devin Smeltzer (4-2, 3.92).

Chicago (44-45) will take a three-game winning streak into Friday night’s matchup in Minneapolis. Kopech will make start No. 17 of 2022 and is coming off an outing where he gave up 2 runs over 5.1 innings of work last weekend. The White Sox have the fourth-best batting average (.255), and Luis Robert recorded 3 hits in each of his last three games with 2 homers in that span.

Minnesota (49-42) lost two of its last three games, though the Twins remain in the top spot of the American League Central. Smeltzer made 11 starts this season, and he is coming off a start where he gave up 7 runs including 3 homers over 3.1 innings against the Texas Rangers. Minnesota has the fourth-best on-base percentage (.325), and Byron Buxton leads the team with 23 homers.

White Sox vs. Twins

Pitchers: Michael Kopech vs. Devin Smeltzer

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Twins -1.5 (+140)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Twins -140, White Sox +120

Moneyline pick: White Sox +120

Both pitchers have solid season-long numbers, but they are prone to blow-up starts with a little inconsistency on both sides. This game could go in a variety of different directions, so the team getting the larger payout is going to have the best value.

Player prop pick: Devin Smeltzer Under 3.5 strikeouts (-105)

The Twins starter is putting together incredibly low strikeout numbers this season with a 5.4 K/9 with an 11-start sample size. Devin Smeltzer will face a White Sox lineup that strikes out the eighth-fewest times per game (7.8) this season.

