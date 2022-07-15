Brewers vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants square off on Friday with first pitch set for 10:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Brandon Woodruff (7-3, 4.01 ERA) will step on the mound for the Brewers while Alex Wood (6-7, 4.43 ERA) will get the nod for the Giants.

Milwaukee (50-40) was able to open this series with an extra-innings victory last night, downing the Giants 3-2. In runners in scoring position in the top of the 10th, Jonathan Davis laid down a perfect chop single in the infield that allowed for Christian Yelich to score the go-ahead run. The Brew Crew emerged victorious despite only producing three runs off 13 hits in the ballgame.

San Francisco (45-43) was initially up early when a run off a passed ball was followed up by a Joc Pederson RBI single to give them a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Down by one in the bottom of the 10th, the Giants had the potentially game-tying run at third before a strikeout and a flyout extinguished those hopes.

Brewers vs. Giants

Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Alex Wood

First pitch: 10:15 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5 (+140), Giants +1.5 (-165)

Run total: 7 (O -120/U +100)

Moneyline odds: Brewers -130, Giants +110

Moneyline pick: Giants +110

San Francisco is 4-1 as a home underdog this season and one can easily imagine the team taking better advantage of scoring opportunities tonight. Go with the Giants moneyline.

Player prop pick: Joc Pederson over 0.5 home runs (+500)

Pederson has taken Woodruff deep twice throughout his career. Make it three times tonight as the San Fran slugger launches his first homer since June 25.

