Dodgers vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels square off on Friday with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.40 ERA) will get the nod for the Dodgers while Pablo Sandoval (3-4, 2.95 ERA) will step on the mound for the Angels.

The Dodgers (58-30) are cruising into the Freeway Series, having won nine of their last 11 ballgames. The NL leaders just took two of three off the Cardinals this week, including a 4-0 shutout last night. The team is trying to get to 60 wins before hosting the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.

The Angels (39-51) have dropped 10 of their last 12 games and are firmly planted in fourth in the AL West standings heading into the All-Star break. After getting swept by the Orioles last weekend, the Halos dropped two of three games against the Astros this week, including a 3-2 extra innings loss last night.

This is the second meeting between the two L.A. area foes this season. The Angels took both games at Dodger Stadium a month ago.

Dodgers vs. Angels

Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Pablo Sandoval

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Angeles local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (-120), Angels +1.5 (+100)

Run total: 7.5 (O -120/U +100)

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -190, Angels +160

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -190

It’s a Kershaw start day, so we’re going with the Dodgers moneyline on principle. These are two teams on the opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of momentum and that will not change in Anaheim this evening.

Player prop pick: Justin Turner over 0.5 runs scored (+145)

Turner has an opportunity to cross home plate in tonight’s matchup. He has three hits and three walks in seven career at bats against Sandoval, so their brief history suggests that Turner will put himself in a position to score tonight. Take the over.

