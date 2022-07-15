Luis Renfigo breaks up Clayton Kershaw’s perfect game in eighth inning

Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw had the chance to go for the perfect game Friday evening against the Los Angeles Angels, and manager Dave Roberts did leave him in the contest this time. Roberts had controversially pulled Kershaw earlier in the season in similar circumstances but let his ace go into the eighth inning with the perfect game and no-hitter intact. Unfortunately for Kershaw, he would give up both with the first batter of the frame.

Luis Renfigo was able to get a double, ending the perfect game and no-hitter. Kershaw was still clearly in control of his pitches and dominated the Angels overall, but wasn’t able to realize the ultimate accomplishment.

The Dodgers are still in a comfortable position to win this game and cover the run line (-1.5, -120 on DraftKings Sportsbook). They were -190 on the moneyline. Kershaw might still complete this game because his pitch count is so low, so this could still be a great outing for him.