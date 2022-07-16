Dodgers vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and LA Angels square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Julio Urias (3.01 ERA) will take the mound for the Dodgers as the Angels counter with Jose Suarez (1-3, 4.79 ERA).

Stop me if you have heard this before, but the Dodgers (59-30) are winning a lot again. They are 10-1 in their last 11 games, including the season opener on Friday. Clayton Kershaw was perfect through seven, and the lineup did the rest as they scored nine runs. Urias is hoping for that same run support and needs it after his last start. He pitched two innings against the Chicago Cubs and gave up three hits and five earned runs while striking out only three.

Is there a team that needs the All-Star break more than the Angels (39-52)? They are 3-12 in their last 15 games, and it continues to confuse fans how they can still be this bad. All three of their wins in that streak came with Shohei Ohtani on the mound. Unfortunately for the Angels, Suarez will be on the mound, so they won’t have that benefit. Suarez will be making his 11th start of the season, and in his last, he pitched 3.2 innings and gave up three hits and four earned runs on the way to his third loss of the season.

Dodgers vs. Angels

Pitchers: Julio Urias vs. Jose Suarez

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports SoCal

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -205, Angels +175

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -205

Urias got rocked in his last start and has been the worst arm of late in the Dodgers rotation. That still doesn’t give the Angels the edge here as they have been fish out of water without Ohtani on the mound. The Dodgers will give Urias plenty of run support as the team has won each of the last five games that he has started.

Player prop pick: Freddie Freeman over 0.5 hits (-265)

Freeman has been on fire for his new team to start the year. He is leading the Dodgers hitting .319 with 12 home runs heading into Saturday. Freeman is going to be facing a lefty but is hitting .284 against them and is riding an overall seven-game hit streak.

