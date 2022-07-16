White Sox vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The White Sox will send Lance Lynn (1-2, 6.97 ERA) to the hill while the Twins will counter with Dylan Bundy (5-4, 4.68 ERA) as their starter.

Chicago (45-45) has fought to trim their deficit in the AL Central as they’ve worked their way back to a .500 record on the season. After picking up a four-game split with the Cleveland Guardians in their previous series, the White Sox won the first two games of their current series with the Twins to extend their winning streak to four straight games. Chicago now trails Minnesota by just three games in the divisional and sits just 2.5 games back from the final AL Wild Card spot.

After taking control of the AL Central at the end of May, Minnesota (49-43) has lost six of their last eight games and has been mediocre, to put it bluntly. The Twins are staring at a 0-2 series deficit against the White Sox after a 12-2 blowout loss on Thursday, followed by a 6-2 defeat on Friday. Despite their recent struggles Minnesota sits 2.5 games ahead of the Guardians in the AL Central led by an offense that ranks seventh in MLB in batting average (.254).

White Sox vs. Twins

Pitchers: Lance Lynn vs. Dylan Bundy

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Twins -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: White Sox +105, Twins -125

Moneyline pick: Twins -125

In a battle between pitchers that could leave something to be desired, I’m putting my faith in Bundy. Lynn opened the season on the 60-day IL and has not pitched well since returning, as is evident by his 6.97 ERA. Despite their past two losses, the Twins have dominated this head-to-head matchup by winning seven of the last nine games. I’m taking the Twins to get their first win in this series.

Player prop pick: Luis Arraez over 1.5 total bases (+100)

Arraez heads into Saturday with back-to-back games with a hit and could be set up for a profitable matchup with Lynn on the hill. I think it will be a long day for Lynn as he faces one of the top offenses in baseball and Arraez should be one of the beneficiaries at the plate. I’m going with the over on total bases for Arraez on Saturday.

