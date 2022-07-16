Tigers vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland and will be available to watch on FS1. Detroit will start Michael Pineda (2-4, 3.58 ERA) as Cleveland counters with Cal Quantrill (5-5, 3.99 ERA).

The Tigers (37-54) have dropped three games in a row and are 1-7 over their last eight games. There isn’t much going right for this team, and they are in desperate need of resetting at the All-Star break. The preseason hype is gone as they sit in fourth place in the AL Central. Pineda will be making his ninth start of the season. He hasn’t gotten out of the sixth inning in his last three starts. He is coming off pitching 5.1 innings, giving up seven hits and two earned runs while taking his fourth loss of the season.

The Guardians (45-44) are in second place in the AL Central and have won the first two games of this series. On Friday, Cleveland got out to an early 3-0 lead but saw it disappear by the bottom of the fourth inning. They fought their way back, and it was an Andres Gimenez single to shallow left that plated Steven Kwan and the game-deciding run. Quantrill will start his 17th game of the season and his second against the Tigers. He got knocked around in the last start against them, pitching only four innings and giving up eight hits and three earned runs while striking out four.

Tigers vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Michael Pineda vs. Cal Quantrill

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cleveland -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Detroit +140, Cleveland -165

Moneyline pick: Cleveland -165

Even though Quantrill got rocked by Detroit only 11 days ago, Cleveland as a team has been better since then. The Tigers have been awful as of late and the Guardians are playing them at the right time. Cleveland should be able to give Quantrill the run support he needs to take the pressure off and secure the victory in the third game of the series on Saturday.

Player prop pick: Jose Ramirez over 0.5 hits (-280)

The switch-hitting Ramirez is 3-10 in his career against Pineda with two doubles and a walk. He is hitting .285 on the season with 17 HRs and 70 RBI. He enters on a two-game hitting streak and has a hit in four of his last five games. Ramirez will tally at least one hit on Saturday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.