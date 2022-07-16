Brewers vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California and will be available to watch on Fox. Eric Lauer (6-3, 3.83 ERA) gets the starting nod for Milwaukee, while San Francisco will counter with Alex Cobb (3-4, 4.57 ERA).

The Brewers (50-41) are 2-3 over their last five games and can’t seem to get on a winning streak. They won the series opener in extra innings but dropped game two on Friday. Despite being one of the best closers in the game, Josh Hader saw his overall record drop to 0-4 as the Giants came back from a three-run deficit to win. Lauer is making his 17th start of the season and pitched five innings giving up six hits, and two earned runs on the way to a no-decision in his last.

The Giants (46-43) are 5-2 over their last seven games and are 13 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. They scored at least four runs in each of their last four wins. Cobb will take the mound for the 14th time this season. In his last start, he pitched six innings and gave up six hits and three earned runs on the way to his fourth loss of the season.

Brewers vs. Giants

Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Alex Cobb

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: San Francisco -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Milwaukee +110, San Francisco -130

Moneyline pick: San Francisco -130

Milwaukee can’t seem to put together any momentum, which will continue on Saturday. Cobb hasn’t been great, but the Giants lineup is showing some fight which should take some pressure off his shoulders. The Brew Crew needs the All-Star break, and it can’t get here soon enough for them.

Player prop pick: Andrew McCutchen over 0.5 hits (-235)

McCutchen is hitting .258 on the year, but that leads the Brewers. He is 4-9 in his career against Cobb heading into Saturday’s game. McCutchen is riding a seven-game hit streak and will have at least one base hit in this game.

