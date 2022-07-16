Red Sox vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York and will be available to watch on FOX. Nick Pivetta (8-6, 4.08 ERA) gets the starting nod for Boston, while Jameson Taillon (9-2, 4.01 ERA) will take the mound for New York.

The Red Sox (48-43) were able to get off their losing streak on Friday as they beat the Yankees in extra innings. In the 11th inning, shortstop Xander Bogaerts scored on Michael King’s wild pitch to win the game for Boston. Rafael Devers, Christian Vazquez and Bobby Dalbec all had home runs. Pivetta will be making the second of back-to-back starts against New York. In the last he pitched 3.1 innings, giving up eight hits and six earned runs while not factoring into the decision.

The Yankees (62-28) find themselves in unfamiliar territory. They're still 62-28 and in first place of the AL East, but they are 1-5 over their last six games. Three of the losses have come in extra innings as the team is experiencing a downturn of a dominant bullpen. Taillon will be making his 18th start of the season and his second in a row against the divisional rivals. He pitched five innings and gave up seven hits and six earned runs while striking out three in a no decision.

Red Sox vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Jameson Taillon

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: New York -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Boston +135, New York -155

Moneyline pick: New York -155

Neither starting pitcher had good outings the last time they faced these respective opponents. Baseball’s best rivalry is as good as ever and on Friday, the Boston pittching staff held Aaron Judge to an 0-5 day at the plate. I don’t think they pull that off again and I think the Yankees get back into the win column on Saturday.

Player prop pick: Giancarlo Stanton over 0.5 hits (-220)

Stanton is overshadowed by Judge in the outfield and in the lineup, but don’t overlook him. He is 7-18 against Pivetta in his career with three home runs and five RBI. Stanton has a hit in four of his last five games and will add at least one on Saturday.

