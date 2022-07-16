Mariners vs. Rangers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m ET. The game takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Logan Gilbert (10-3, 2.80 ERA) will start for the Mariners while the Rangers will start Spencer Howard (1-1, 8.04 ERA).

Seattle (49-42) and their win streak live to see another day! The Mariners knocked off the Rangers 8-3 on Friday, sparked by Julio Rodriguez’s first career grand slam in the eighth inning. The win bumps Seattle’s league-leading win streak to 12 games and has them a half-game ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays for the second AL Wild Card spot. This stretch marks just the fourth time in franchise history that the Mariners have won 10 straight games or more. Their recent stretch of dominance is also their longest winning streak since 2001.

Texas (41-47) got off to a slow start early in the season but the summer stretch can always provide a much-needed jolt for teams in need. Following Friday’s 8-3 loss to Seattle, the Rangers sit in third place in the AL West and 6.5 games behind the Mariners. Despite averaging 4.6 runs per game and hitting .240 as a team at the plate, Texas has struggled to generate hits when they matter most. A win on Saturday would not only snap their own two-game losing streak but also put an end to Seattle’s historic franchise winning streak, helping to lessen the gap in the division standings.

Mariners vs. Rangers

Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Spencer Howard

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+115)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Mariners -145, Rangers +125

Moneyline pick: Mariners -145

The winning streak has to come to an end at some point, but not today. Seattle is averaging 4.13 runs per game this season while calling one of their better pitchers to the mound. The Rangers will make it interesting but the Mariners will get the last laugh. The winning streak lives on after Saturday’s matchup.

Player prop pick: Logan Gilbert over 5.5 strikeouts (-135)

Gilbert has been in a zone when on the road this season with a record of 6-1 and a 2.47 ERA. The Rangers have also struggled to reach base consistently and rank 19th in team batting average (.239). Gilbert gets the last laugh in this one, and I’ll take the over in strikeouts.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.