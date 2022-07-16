Phillies vs. Marlins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Ranger Suárez (6-5, 3.33 ERA) will start for the Phillies while Max Meyer will make his MLB debut in his start for the Marlins.

Philadelphia (47-43) continues their nine-game road trip with a three-game series against the Marlins. The Phillies notched the series-opening 2-1 win on Friday and will look to Suárez to continue the momentum into Saturday. Friday’s win snapped a four-game losing streak for Philadelphia, whose offense has cooled a bit despite the bullpen being solid with a 3.78 ERA (ninth in MLB). The Phillies are just a game above .500 on the road with a 23-22 record.

Miami (43-46) split their previous series 2-2 with the Pittsburgh Pirates before heading into their current homestand against the Phillies. After dropping game one of this series on Friday the Marlins will turn to their third overall pick in the 2020 draft to lead them to a win on Saturday. Meyer was solid in Triple-A this season with a 3.72 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 61 innings. Considered one of the top prospects in baseball Meyer has a chance to notch his first career win in the majors at home.

Phillies vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Ranger Suárez vs. Max Meyer

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Phillies -105, Marlins -115

Moneyline pick: Marlins -115

Philadelphia has hit a bump in losing four of their last five games and has mustered just three or fewer runs in eight of their last nine games. The bats have gone cold, and they managed just two runs in Friday’s win. The Marlins are better at home and sit two games above .500 on the season. Meyer will get his first career starting win in the majors with the home crowd behind him.

Player prop pick: Brian Anderson over 0.5 total bases (-160)

Anderson went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double in Friday’s loss and faces Suárez who is making his first appearance since June 29. Rust will be in play and the Marlins should be able to generate some offense courtesy of an efficient day from the likes of Anderson. I’m taking the over on total bases for Saturday’s matchup.

