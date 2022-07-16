Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story headed to IL

The Boston Red Sox have placed second baseman Trevor Story on the 10-day IL ahead of the All-Star break, per Ken Rosenthal. Story was hit in the right hand against the Tampa Bay Rays last week and can’t seem to shake the pain. The move is retroactive to July 13, and catcher Connor Wong replaces him on the roster.

Story is in the first year of the six-year, $140 million deal he signed with Boston. He has played in 81 games and has 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 58 RBI while hitting .221. With Story sidelined, the rookie Jeter Downs has been getting playing time at second. Downs has played in seven games but is off to a slow start hitting just .158 so far.

Wong is getting called up from the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Worcester. He has played in three games for the big league club this year and is 1-7 with an RBI in that brief tenure.