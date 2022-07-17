Brewers vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Aaron Ashby is set to start for the Brewers, while Logan Webb gets the nod for the Giants.

The Brewers have had a disappointing past few days. In the second game of this series, Josh Hader blew a three run lead in the 9th inning, giving up a walk-off grand slam to Mike Yastrzemski. Last night, in the bottom of the 8th inning, Jandel Gustave balked the game winning run in. The Brewers lineup has been a bit quiet lately and could use a big game today. They're just one game ahead of the Cardinals for first place in the NL Central. On the mound today, Aaron Ashby has struggled a bit this season as he is 2-6 with a 4.37 ERA.

It has been an up and down season for the Giants so far. They are currently 47-43, sitting just one game out of the third spot in the Wild Card. Wilmer Flores and Thairo Estrada have been swinging the bat well for the Giants in the past few games. Flores is hitting .409 with three home runs and seven runs batted in over their last seven games, while Estrada is hitting .320 with three home runs and five runs batted in. On the mound, Logan Webb has been great as he is 8-3 with a 2.82 ERA.

Brewers vs. Giants

Pitchers: Aaron Ashby vs. Logan Webb

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Giants -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Giants -145, Brewer +125

Moneyline pick: Giants -145

With Logan Webb on the mound, it’s extremely hard to bet against the Giants. They have all the momentum coming off two late wins and both were in exciting fashion. A win today could put the Dodgers in a great position heading into the All Star Break.

Player prop pick: Logan Webb over 4.5 strikeouts (-190)

In Webb’s last outing, he struck out eight batters. The Brewers have 813 strikeouts this season which is the fifth most in the MLB. I expect Webb to be at his best today and have at least six strikeouts.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.