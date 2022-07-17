Mets vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. New York will start David Peterson (5-2, 3.48 ERA) while Chicago counters with Adrian Sampson (0-1, 3.33 ERA).

So far this season, the Mets have been one of the best teams in baseball. In his first year with the club, Buck Showalter has looked like the perfect fit for this team. Right around this time of the year, most Mets teams go on big losing streaks eliminating themselves from the playoffs. I don't expect that to be the case this season. Pete Alonso has been great for the Mets this season as he’s hitting .265 with 24 home runs and 77 runs batted in. On the mound, David Peterson has pitched very well as he is 5-2 with a 3.48 ERA.

This has been a disappointing season for the Cubs to say the least, but that was expected. The biggest question for them right now is whether or not they will deal Willson Contreras at the deadline. As he has an expiring contract, it may be worth it for them to get a few prospects. Contreras has been decent this season as he's hitting .254 with 13 home runs and 35 runs batted in. On the mound, Adrian Sampson has been decent this season. in just four starts, he is 0-1 with a 3.33 ERA.

Mets vs. Cubs

Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Adrian Sampson

First pitch: 2:20 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Mets -140, Cubs +120

Moneyline pick: Mets -140

Coming off two close wins, I expect the Mets to win big today. For a majority of their two games yesterday, the Mets really struggled, but they pulled out a big victory in the end. With where they’re at in the standing and the teams behind them, they can’t afford to lose games against bad team.

Player prop pick: Ian Happ over 1.5 total bases (+190)

Ian Happ has had a very good season so far. He is hitting .274 with nine home runs and 41 runs batted in. Happ was hitless in his last two games. While he's had some big struggles lately, I think he builds some confidence with a multi hit game today.

