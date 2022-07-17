White Sox vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Dylan Cease will take the mound for Chicago, while Minnesota’s starter is Chris Archer (2-3, 3.08 ERA).

The White Sox (45-46) saw their four-game win streak come to an end on Saturday, and they lost 6-3. With one game to go before the All-Star break, they are four games out of the lead in the AL Central behind Minnesota, so a win on Sunday would be great momentum heading into the break. Cease is making his 19th start of the season, but his first against this divisional opponent. He pitched 5.2 innings and gave up five hits, and struck out nine in his last start on the way to registering his eighth win of the year.

The Twins (50-43) dropped the first two games of this series but got back into the win column on Saturday. Home runs from Luis Arraez, Carlos Correa and Jorge Polanco helped Minnesota get out to the 6-0 lead that they were able to maintain. Archer will start his 16th game of the season and his second against Chicago. In the first, he lasted only three innings and gave up three hits and two earned runs while striking out two on his way to a no-decision.

White Sox vs. Twins

Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Chris Archer

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Minnesota local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Chicago -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Chicago -120, Minnesota +100

Moneyline pick: Chicago -120

Chicago’s four-game win streak ended on Saturday, but I think they will get back into the win column on Sunday. Archer hasn’t been good this season, and Cease has been better overall. Minnesota’s batting order likely has the upper hand top to bottom, but the White Sox have scored 21 runs over the three games of this series so far. Chicago wins the series heading into the All-Star break.

Player prop pick: Dylan Cease over 7.5 strikeouts (+105)

Cease has been electric in his last few starts, but this is a high strikeout total. Don’t let it scare you off, though, as he has at least eight strikeouts in five of his last six starts. A lot can happen in a game, and eight punchouts are tough to come by, but I think Cease does it in the series finale on Sunday.

