Red Sox vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chris Sale (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for Boston, while New York sends Gerrit Cole (8-2, 3.05 ERA) to the mound.

The Red Sox (48-44) stopped their losing streak at four games in the series opener on Friday but found the loss column again on Saturday. Rafael Devers hit a home run in the top of the first inning, but that was all the effect Boston had on the scoreboard in this game. Sale will be starting his second game of the season. In the first, he pitched five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays and gave up three hits while striking out five.

The Yankees (63-28) put on a show on Saturday and hope this display can continue past the All-Star break. They still have the best record in baseball but are 2-7 over their last nine games. On Saturday, Matt Carpenter continued arguably the best comeback story in baseball as he and Aaron Judge each clobbered two home runs. Cole will be making his 19th start of the season and his third against the Red Sox. In the first two, he combined for 10 innings pitched and has given up nine hits and eight earned runs while striking out 10. This will be the latest battle between Cole and Devers as the batter is 7-23 with six home runs and 15 RBI against the New York ace.

Red Sox vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Gerrit Cole

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: New York -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Boston +160, New York -190

Moneyline pick: New York -190

Even with the success that Devers has had against Cole, I’m going with the Yankees in this one. Sale is still early in his outings this year and has a tough test against the New York lineup that has scored 18 runs in two games. This is the final game before the All-Star break, so some players may get some extra rest. Even still, I am taking New York to clinch the series.

Player prop pick: Rafael Devers over 1.5 total bases (+110)

Devers has a home run in three straight games and at least two bases in four straight. In his last appearance against Cole, he went 2-3 with two home runs and five RBI. Even on Opening Day, when these teams matched up, Devers went yard against Cole in his 1-4 day. I’m not saying he goes deep for the fourth game in a row, but Devers will tally at least two bases.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.