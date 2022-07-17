Phillies vs. Marlins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Philadelphia will start Aaron Nola (5-7, 3.35 ERA) while Trevor Rogers (4-8, 5.42 ERA) gets the starting nod for Miami.

The Phillies (48-43) head into the final game before the All-Star break 9.5 games back of the New York Mets. They came into this series losing four games in a row but have won the first two, including the dominant 10-0 win on Saturday. Kyle Schwarber hit his 29th home run of the year, which leads the NL as of Sunday morning. Nola is going to make his 19th start of the season and his second against Miami. He pitched seven innings and gave up six hits and two earned runs while striking out six and not factoring into the decision against them on June 13.

The Marlins (43-47) are coming off a game to forget as they got shut out while giving up 10 runs. After a five-game win streak to start July, Miami is 4-7 over their last 11 games, including dropping the first two of this divisional series. The southpaw Rogers will be starting his 18th game of the season. He has faced Philadelphia twice so far this season and has pitched a combined 5.1 innings and has given up nine hits and 11 earned runs while striking out only five.

Phillies vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Trevor Rogers

First pitch: 1:40 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Philadelphia -1.5

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Philadelphia -150, Miami +130

Moneyline pick: Philadelphia -150

With the way that Philadelphia swung the bats on Saturday, it is hard to bet against them. Rogers has been abysmal against the Phillies in two starts this year which leans this one more heavily in the favor of Philly. Nola needs a strong outing year to spark some momentum for the second half of the season. Philadelphia pulls off the sweep on Sunday.

Player prop pick: Rhys Hoskins over 0.5 hits (-185)

Hoskins heads into this game 7-14 against the lefty Rogers with a double and three home runs. He went 1-4 in Saturday’s game which ended his three-game hitless streak. Even with the recent spell of bad luck at the plate, Hoskins hits Rogers well and will pick up at least one base hit on Sunday.

