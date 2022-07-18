 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch ‘The Captain’ Derek Jeter documentary

ESPN will air the first episode of the documentary on the former Yankees shortstop.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Derek Jeter looks on during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on September 08, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

We all remember during the pandemic back in 2020 when “The Last Dance” was released, documenting the Chicago Bulls dynasty with Michael Jordan back in the 1990’s. ESPN is following that up with a similar documentary tracking the New York Yankees dynasty back in the ‘90s and ‘00s led by “The Captain” Derek Jeter. Here we’ll go over when and where you can watch the series.

“The Captain” live stream

Start time: 10 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

The Captain is executive produced by the same people who did The Last Dance along with director Spike Lee. It’s going to go into Jeter’s upbringing and some of the successes and controversies throughout his career with the Yankees. The first trailer specifically mentions Jeter dealing with racism and a bit on the when New York signed Alex Rodriguez.

