How to watch ‘The Captain’ Derek Jeter documentary

We all remember during the pandemic back in 2020 when “The Last Dance” was released, documenting the Chicago Bulls dynasty with Michael Jordan back in the 1990’s. ESPN is following that up with a similar documentary tracking the New York Yankees dynasty back in the ‘90s and ‘00s led by “The Captain” Derek Jeter. Here we’ll go over when and where you can watch the series.

“The Captain” live stream

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

The Captain is executive produced by the same people who did The Last Dance along with director Spike Lee. It’s going to go into Jeter’s upbringing and some of the successes and controversies throughout his career with the Yankees. The first trailer specifically mentions Jeter dealing with racism and a bit on the when New York signed Alex Rodriguez.