Mike Trout will captain Team USA in 2023 World Baseball Classic

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will not only play in the 2023 World Baseball Classic but will be the captain of Team USA.

The WBC is an international baseball tournament that is similar to the World Cup in soccer. It was first held in 2006 and has been held three times since. The WBC took place in 2009, 2013 and 2017. The fifth WBC was scheduled to take place in 2021 but was canceled due to COVID-19. The CBA that came out of the lockout included a return of the WBC in 2023. Qualifiers will begin this September.

The U.S. won the 2017 WBC with an 8-0 shutout over Puerto Rico. Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman was named the MVP of the WBC. Trout was not part of that championship team.

Trout is currently playing in his 12th big league season. He has played in 79 games this year and is hitting .270 with 17 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 51 RBI. The 2023 World Baseball Classic will occur between March 8 and March 21 in 2023.