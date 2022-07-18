 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Longest home runs for each player in every round of the 2022 Home Run Derby

Here’s the farthest home run from each batter in this year’s Derby.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby
National League All-Star Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals reacts during the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The 2022 MLB Home Run Derby is in full swing, with Mariners phenom Julio Rodriguez getting the fireworks started right off the bat with a monster showing. Rangers infielder Corey Seager was unable to keep up with Rodriguez and has been eliminated already, but that doesn’t mean bettors weren’t able to cash in on his performance. Here’s a look at the longest home run for each player in each round of the 2022 Home Run Derby. The line for the overall longest home run on DraftKings Sportsbook was set at 491.5. So far, nobody has topped that mark.

Longest overall home run: 482 ft, Juan Soto, first round

Second round results

Julio Rodriguez: 31 home runs, longest HR 450 ft
Pete Alonso: 23 home runs, longest HR 463 ft

Albert Pujols:
Juan Soto:

First round results

Julio Rodriguez: 32 home runs, longest HR 463 ft
Corey Seager: 24 home runs, longest HR 451 ft

Ronald Acuna Jr.: 19 home runs, longest HR 472 ft
Pete Alonso: 20 home runs, longest HR 480 ft

Jose Ramirez: 17 home runs, longest HR 421 ft
Juan Soto: 18 home runs, longest HR 482 ft

Albert Pujols: 20 home runs, longest HR 470 ft
Kyle Schwarber: 19 home runs, longest HR 470 ft

Swing off: Pujols 7 home runs, Schwarber 6 home runs

