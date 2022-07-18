Longest home runs for each player in every round of the 2022 Home Run Derby

The 2022 MLB Home Run Derby is in full swing, with Mariners phenom Julio Rodriguez getting the fireworks started right off the bat with a monster showing. Rangers infielder Corey Seager was unable to keep up with Rodriguez and has been eliminated already, but that doesn’t mean bettors weren’t able to cash in on his performance. Here’s a look at the longest home run for each player in each round of the 2022 Home Run Derby. The line for the overall longest home run on DraftKings Sportsbook was set at 491.5. So far, nobody has topped that mark.
Longest overall home run: 482 ft, Juan Soto, first round
Second round results
Julio Rodriguez: 31 home runs, longest HR 450 ft
Pete Alonso: 23 home runs, longest HR 463 ft
Through two rounds, Julio Rodríguez's 63 total HRs are already third-most in a single #HRDerby— ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2022
He's off to the Final Round‼️ pic.twitter.com/p4gvgWXqGu
Albert Pujols:
Juan Soto:
First round results
Julio Rodriguez: 32 home runs, longest HR 463 ft
Corey Seager: 24 home runs, longest HR 451 ft
Julio Rodríguez went for 32 home runs and the other All-Stars were loving it— ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2022
He beats Corey Seager and advances to Round 2!#HRDerby | @JRODshow44 pic.twitter.com/CJ6zEcdJkm
Ronald Acuna Jr.: 19 home runs, longest HR 472 ft
Pete Alonso: 20 home runs, longest HR 480 ft
One step closer to a three-peat!— ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2022
Pete Alonso moves past Ronald Acuña Jr. and will face Julio Rodríguez in the second round.#HRDerby pic.twitter.com/kEiAKpJ8s8
Jose Ramirez: 17 home runs, longest HR 421 ft
Juan Soto: 18 home runs, longest HR 482 ft
Come for Juan Soto advancing to the next round, stay for the bat flip @JuanSoto25_ | #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/WETNsyeYqs— ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2022
Albert Pujols: 20 home runs, longest HR 470 ft
Kyle Schwarber: 19 home runs, longest HR 470 ft
Swing off: Pujols 7 home runs, Schwarber 6 home runs
ALBERT PUJOLS WINS THE SWING OFF AND ADVANCES TO THE SEMIFINALS @PujolsFive | #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/HQY4qRBxI3— ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2022