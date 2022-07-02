White Sox vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Strikeout machine Dylan Cease will be on the hill for the South Siders. The Giants will counter with ace right-hander Logan Webb.

The White Sox (36-39) claimed the series opener on Friday by scoring the game’s only run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning. Jose Abreu has a hit in eight of his previous 11 at-bats and is slashing .388/.461/.582 over his past 17 games. Fellow Cuban slugger Luis Robert has 17 RBIs and a .328 batting average through his past 16 games. Cease was one of the game’s best starters in June, as he allowed only one earned run over 27.1 innings and racked up 45 strikeouts.

The Giants (40-35) have struggled on defense all year long and were let down by some poor fielding Friday as they allowed an unearned run in the ninth inning of a 1-0 loss. San Francisco has now dropped eight of his past 11 games. Veteran third baseman Evan Longoria, who was rested Friday, is slashing 400/.486/.733 with three homers in his past nine games, but he 8 runs scored. Webb has permitted just one earned run over his past three starts (20 innings pitched). Opponents batted just .188 against him during that span.

White Sox vs. Giants

Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Logan Webb

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Giants -1.5 (+150)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Giants -140, White Sox +120

Moneyline pick: White Sox +120

Chicago has won each of Cease’s past three starts, as he has absolutely overwhelmed the competition. You get the feeling that another misplay in the field will probably decide this low-scoring game; both of these teams are near the bottom of MLB in Outs Above Average. Facing an offense that hasn’t scored more than three runs in seven of its previous 11 games, Cease should dominate once more. Speaking of which ...

Player prop pick: Dylan Cease OVER 7.5 strikeouts (+105)

Cease has exceeded seven K’s in each of his past four starts. In fact, he has struck out 32 of the past 69 batters he has faced (46.4 percent). Now he’ll face a Giants lineup that struck out 242 times in June — tied for the fourth-most in MLB.

