Angels vs. Astros: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The mound matchup will feature the Angels’ Patrick Sandoval and the Astros’ Jose Urquidy, who will look to continue Houston’s incredible run of hot starting pitching.

Shohei Ohtani’s home run in the first inning Friday was one of the team’s two hits as the Angels (37-42) lost, 8-1. As Ohtani has been swinging a hot bat (more on that below), Mike Trout is hitting just .190 with seven strikeouts in his past six games. Sandoval has recorded a 2.49 ERA over his past four starts (21.2 innings), but he has given up 13 earned runs in 17.2 innings across five career starts versus the Astros.

The Astros (49-27) notched their 12th win in their past 15 games Friday even though Yordan Alvarez missed a second straight game following an outfield collision Wednesday. Alex Bregman picked up some of the slack with an RBI, his 11th in his past 13 games. He is batting .364 with a 1.087 OPS during that span. Outfielder Kyle Tucker picked up a couple of hits in the triumph and is 4-for-8 with two homers and one double in his career against Sandoval.

Angels vs. Astros

Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval vs. Jose Urquidy

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Astros -1.5 (+125)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Astros -170, Angels +145

Moneyline pick: Astros -170

Unbelievably, Houston starting pitchers have posted a 0.73 ERA and a .104 opponents’ batting average over the team’s past seven games. That includes Urquidy’s seven innings of one-run ball against the Yankees on June 26. That was the only game during this stretch that an Astros starter didn’t earn a win. But these Angels are not the Yankees. As long as they avoid Shohei Ohtani and MIke Trout, Urquidy and the ‘Stros should cruise.

Player prop pick: Shohei Ohtani OVER 1.5 total bases (+100)

But about that Ohtani guy ... he is slashing .393/.513/1.000 with five home runs, 13 RBIs and nine walks over his past nine games. He’s also had success versus Urquidy in his career, with three hits, including a double and a home run, in nine at-bats.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.