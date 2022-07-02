Braves vs. Reds: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, OH and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Spencer Strider (3-2, 3.02 ERA) will step on the mound for the Braves while Tyler Mahle (3-6, 4.53 ERA) will get the nod for the Reds.

Atlanta (45-33) kicked off this weekend series in a big way on Friday, pummeling the Reds for a 9-1 victory. This was a close encounter until the top of the seventh when Dansby Swanson belted a three-run bomb to left-center to put the Braves up 5-1. Adam Duval, Orlando Arcia, and Austin Riley would all drive in runs over the next two innings to tack on to the lead. Today, Strider steps on the mound after striking out seven and going six scoreless innings against the Dodgers last Sunday.

Cincinnati (26-50) could only muster one run in last night’s setback when Tommy Pham brought home Nick Senzel with a single in the bottom of the third. From the sixth inning on, the Reds would end up stranding six runners on base in their attempts to get back into the ballgame. Mahle is coming off win against the Giants last Sunday, going 6.2 innings and giving up three earned runs while striking out seven in the victory.

Braves vs. Reds

Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Tyler Mahle

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5 (-115), Reds +1.5 (-105)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Braves -180, Reds +155

Moneyline pick: Braves -180

Expect Atlanta to carry some of those late-game fireworks into today’s affair at Great American Ballpark. Roll with the Braves on the moneyline.

Player prop pick: Dansby Swanson over 1.5 hits (+190)

Swanson was a machine at the plate on Friday, going 4-5 with three RBI. We’re calling a heat check on the shortstop and predicting multiple hits this afternoon.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.