Athletics vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA, and will be available to watch on FS1. Paul Blackburn (6-3, 3.12 ERA) will step on the mound for the A’s while George Kirby (2-3, 4.08 ERA) will get the nod for the Mariners.

Oakland (26-53) was able to take the second game of this four-game weekend series with a 3-1 victory last night. The bats were active for the A’s last night as they ended up with 12 hits for the evening. Up 2-1 in the top of the seventh, a Sean Murphy homer capped the scoring for the ballgame. Blackburn will start for Oakland after going five innings against the Yankees on Monday.

Seattle (37-42) couldn’t get much going offensively last night, mustering just four hits in the loss. The lone run came in the bottom of the sixth when Jesse Winkler drove home Julio Rodriguez on a groundout. Kirby steps on the mound for the M’s after getting lit up for four dingers and seven earned runs total against the Orioles on Monday.

A’s vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Paul Blackburn vs. George Kirby

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwwest

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+120), Athletics +1.5 (-140)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Mariners -180, Athletics +155

Moneyline pick: Athletics +155

Outside of his last start against the M’s just over a week ago, Blackburn has strung together a handful of good starts as of late. Count on him to lead the A’s to another victory this afternoon.

Player prop pick: Julio Rodriguez over 1.5 hits (+190)

Rodriguez is on a five-game hit streak and has been the most consistent batter at the plate for Seattle as of late. Expect at least two hits from him at the leadoff spot today.

