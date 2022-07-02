Rangers vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Texas Rangers and New York Mets square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, NY and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Martin Perez (6-2, 2.22 ERA) will start for the Rangers and will go head-to-head with Mets starter Trevor Williams (1-4, 3.64 ERA).

New York (48-29) needed just one big inning from its batters to secure a 4-3 victory at Citi Field last night. After Mark Canha put the Mets on the board with an RBI single, Eduardo Escobar put them over the top with a three-run bomb to right field. Clinging onto a one-run lead, Edwin Diaz shut the door in the bottom of the ninth to secure the save.

Texas (36-39) got back to within striking distance of the Mets midway through the game. Nathaniel Lowe belted a solo home run in the top of the fifth before Marcus Semien scored off an Adolis Garcia grounder the following inning. The Rangers managed to get just one runner on base for the rest of the ballgame.

Rangers vs. Mets

Pitchers: Martin Perez vs. Trevor Williams

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5 (+155), Rangers +1.5 (-180)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Mets -130, Rangers +110

Moneyline pick: Rangers +110

We’ll go with Texas to come away with the win this afternoon. Perez has only given up five earned runs in his last three starts and is more than capable of putting together a quality start against New York today. Go with the visitors.

Player prop pick: Nathaniel Lowe over 1.5 total bases (+120)

Lowe went 1-3 with the solo home run last night. We’ll predict that he’ll get at least two total bases in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.