Red Sox vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL and will be available to watch on FOX. Josh Winckowski (3-1, 3.60 ERA) will step on the mound for the Red Sox while Alec Mills (0-1, 9.87 ERA) will get the nod for the Cubs.

Chicago (31-46) picked up the ‘W’ in the series opener yesterday, taking down the Red Sox in a 6-5 victory. Down 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth, Christopher Morel provided the equalizer with a two-run bomb to left-center. With the bases loaded later in the inning, the Cubbies took the lead when Willson Contreras scored off a wild pitch. Closer David Robertson stepped on the mound in the top of the ninth and successfully shut the door on a comeback attempt from the Sox.

Boston (43-34) initially set the tone of the ballgame right off the bat when leadoff hitter Jarren Duran belted a solo shot on the first pitch of the game. The Sox would go up 4-0 the following inning when a Jackie Bradley Jr. double plated three runs. Unfortunately for them, they’d only push across one more run for the rest of the afternoon as the Cubs sped ahead. This marked Boston’s third loss in four games and they currently sit a half game behind Toronto for second in the AL East.

Red Sox vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Josh Winckowski vs. Alec Mills

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Red Sox -1.5 (+110), Cubs +1.5 (-130)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -155, Cubs +135

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -155

Go with Boston on the moneyline here. Mills has give up five earned runs in each of his last three starts for the Cubs and that presents an opportunity for Red Sox batters to go off this evening.

Player prop pick: Rafael Devers over 0.5 home runs (+270)

Devers hasn’t gone deep since last Friday’s game against the Guardians. He breaks that brief drought and belts No. 18 for the season tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.