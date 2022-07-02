Padres vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, CA and will be available to watch on FOX. Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.26 ERA) will get the nod for the Padres while Tyler Anderson (8-1, 3.23 ERA) will step on the mound for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles (48-28) have taken the first two games of this important four-game series and have guaranteed that it’ll exit the weekend still on top of the NL West standings. The Dodgers downed the Padres with a 5-1 victory last night, a game where they pushed across four of those runs late in the ballgame. Tony Gonsolin went 7.2 innings in the win and improved to 10-0 on the season. Tonight’s starter Tyler Anderson is trying to bounce back after getting hit up for 10 hits and four earned runs against the Rockies on Monday.

San Diego (46-33) got its only run of the game in the top of the fifth when Trent Grisham took Gonsolin deep. The team managed to get just one runner on base for the rest of the way as they dropped another ballgame to their division rival. The Padres will now turn to Yu Darvish, who run down nine batters on strikes in last Sunday’s start against the Phillies.

Padres vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Tyler Anderson

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (+140), Padres +1.5 (-165)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -150, Padres +130

Moneyline pick: Padres +130

We’ll go with the Padres to take one off the Dodgers this evening. Darvish has been solid on the mound and should guide the visitors to a victory at Dodger Stadium tonight.

Player prop pick: Manny Machado over 1.5 hits (+185)

Machado only appeared in last night’s game as a pinch hitter late in the game. Now back in the lineup, he’ll make an impact for San Diego with a multi-hit game this evening.

