Giants vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 10:09 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Carlos Rodon (8-5, 2.66 ERA) will start for the Giants with Mitch White (1-2, 4.20 ERA) throwing for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are fresh off hosting the 2022 MLB All-Star Game and they have a quick turnaround to get the stadium back to normal to start the second half of the campaign. LA has looked really good recently too, coming into this game with a four-game winning streak and having won nine of their last 10 overall contests. They also hold a beyond solid 21-11 record against fellow NL West teams this season, though the Giants hold a 3-2 season series lead over LA.

San Francisco sits in third place in the NL West standings, 12.5 games behind their in-state rival at the top of the division. They’ll have a shot to get some of that back right out of the gate in the second half too. They’ve won the last three games they’ve played against the Dodgers and bring a three-game winning streak into this game from before the All-Star break. San Francisco was struggling a bit the last few weeks but turned it around to end the first half having won seven of their final 10 games.

Giants vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Mitch White

First pitch: 10:09 p.m. EST

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (+140)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -145, Giants +125

Moneyline pick: Giants +125

These odds are somewhat surprising considering the pitching matchup that clearly favors San Francisco. Rodon allowed fewer than 3 runs in eight of his last nine starts, including an outing where he threw 6 scoreless innings against the Dodgers in June. Both offenses rank inside the top three in runs per game, and there is plenty of value on the Giants in this spot.

Player prop pick: Mitch White Under 4.5 strikeouts (-110)

The Dodgers starter will make his 14th appearance and ninth start of 2022, but he does not go all that deep into games during his starts. White has a solid K/9 at 8.4, but he has thrown more than 5 innings once this season and struck out 3 hitters in three of his last four starts.

