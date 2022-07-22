Cubs vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. Justin Steele will take the ball for the Cubs against Kyle Gibson for the Phillies.

The Cubs (35-57) finished the first half of the season with a 3-2 win over the New York Mets. However, for the most part, they’ve been largely disappointing during the first half of the season. Their offense has been middle of the pack with average, slugging percentage, and runs scored. The pitching staff has been at the bottom of the league with a 4.58 ERA. Wilson Contreras was voted an All-Star this season and has been their best player. The big question is whether or not the Cubs will move him at the deadline. Contreras would be a welcome addition to any team, hitting .253 with 13 HR, 35 RBI, a .821 OPS, and a 2.7 WAR.

The Phillies (49-43) started their season 22-29 and then turned things around after firing manager Joe Girardi. Since his firing, they’ve gone 27-14 and have catapulted themselves into the final wild-card spot. The Phillies finished the first half of the season with a three-game sweep of the Marlins. Kyle Schwarber has been leading the way with 29 HR, 58 RBI, and a .802 OPS.

Cubs vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Justin Steele vs. Kyle Gibson

First pitch: 7:05 p.m ET

Cubs local broadcast: N/A

Phillies local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (+145)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Cubs +110 Phillies -130

Moneyline pick: Phillies -130

The Phillies are the better team here and are locked in fighting for a wild card spot. Cubs starter Steele hasn’t played well on the road with a 5.86 ERA, while the Phillies offense averages 4.6 runs per game at home. Take the Phillies.

Player prop pick: Kyle Gibson over 5.5 strikeouts (+115)

The Phillies starter is not an incredible strikeout thrower with a 7.4 K/9, but he will get a pretty great matchup against the Cubs. Chicago strikes out the fourth-most times per game (8.9), and these are good enough odds to take the risk on Gibson reaching six K’s.

