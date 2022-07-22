Yankees vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD and will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Jameson Taillon will take the mound for the Yankees against Tyler Wells for the Orioles.

The Yankees (64-30) were the best teams in the league over the first half but opened the second half with a two-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros. While they have plenty of power throughout the lineup, the pitching staff has been leading the way with a 3.13 ERA. Nestor Cortes has been a star for the pinstripes this year with a 2.63 ERA.

The Orioles (46-46) were 36-44 but ripped off 10 wins in a row to get a game above .500. The hot streak allowed them to get within 3.5 games of the final wild-card spot. During the winning streak, the Orioles averaged 5.2 runs per game. On the season, they’re averaging 4.1 runs per game. Trey Mancini has led the way hitting .277 with nine HR, 37 RBI, and a 769 OPS.

Yankees vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Tyler Wells

First pitch: 7:05 pm E.T

Yankees local broadcast: Amazon Prime

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (-105)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Yankees -155, Orioles +135

Moneyline pick: Yankees -155

The Yankees are 9-4 in their 13 games against the Orioles this season. While the birds are playing better ball right now, the Yankees are still the best team in baseball. Taillon has faced the Orioles three times in those outings and has given up seven runs with eight strikeouts and three walks. The Yankees average about 5.4 runs per game on the road and own the Orioles. Take the guys in pinstripes.

Player prop pick: Jameson Taillon Over 4.5 strikeouts (-110)

The Yankees starter has never been an elite strikeout thrower during his career, but he should reach 5 K’s in this spot. Taillon has a 7.4 K/9 but struck out at least 5 hitters in three of his last four starts and will face an Orioles lineup that strikes out 8.8 times per game, which is the sixth-most in the MLB.

