Giants vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Friday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Right hander Logan Webb (9-3, 2.83 ERA) will be on the mound for the Giants and the Dodgers will answer with lefty Tyler Anderson (10-1, 2.96 ERA).

San Francisco (48-44) was 7-3 over the final 10 games before the All-Star break, but opened the second half with a 9-6 loss in the opening game of this four-game set against the Dodgers. Darin Ruf sparked a Giants rally with a grand slam Thursday, but the bullpen struggled, giving up four runs in the eighth.

Los Angeles (61-30) has won eight straight at home and are on an amazing 17-2 stretch. Mookie Betts hit a three-run homer in a bottom of the eighth Thursday, he has a team-high 21 home runs. Freddie Freeman had his 60th RBI in the game and is batting .322 to lead the Dodgers.

Giants vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Logan Webb (9-3, 2.83 ERA) vs. Tyler Anderson (10-1, 2.96 ERA)

First pitch: 10:10 p.m.

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum Sportsnet LA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions (from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Run Line: Giants +1.5 (-175)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Giants (+120); Dodgers (-140)

Moneyline pick: Dodgers (-140)

Stick with the hot team, especially while they are at home and swinging hot bats. Anderson’s record is a little overblown, but he gets good run support and is averaging a shade over seven innings per start at Dodger Stadium. Should be a lower scoring, entertaining pitching matchup with the Dodgers getting a couple more key hits.

Player prop pick: Logan Webb over 4.5 strikeouts (-120)

Webb is hit-or-miss on the road, going 2-1 with a 3.35 ERA. That being said he gave up just one run over eight innings in a no decision against the San Diego Padres in his most recent road start and has struck out five or more in six of his past seven starts.

