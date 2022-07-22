Blue Jays score 28 runs Friday night to beat on Red Sox in Fenway

The AL East rivalry between the Blue Jays and Red Sox just got hotter Friday, as Toronto delivered a beating at Fenway on Friday that they won’t soon forget. The Jays lineup dominated, holding a 14-run lead before the Red Sox had scored their first points in the bottom of the fourth.

Things escalated quickly, though, in the fifth inning, where they scored a stunning 11 runs to bring the lead to 25-3. There wasn’t a single member of the starting lineup to go without at least two runs on the day, with OF Teoscar Hernandez, 2B Santiago Espinal and C Danny Jensen all tied to lead the team with four runs to wrap the at the top of the seventh.

The Jays were moneyline favorites to enter this matchup at -125 on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the over/under installed at 8.5 runs. The Red Sox have won just three of their last 10 outings and continue losing steam in the hunt for the AL East. They sit with +8000 odds to win the division, soon-to-be 16.5 games behind the first-place Yankees.