Astros vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and will be available to watch on FS1. This game has the day’s best pitching matchup as Justin Verlander (12-3, 1.89 ERA) starts for Houston and Logan Gilbert (10-3, 2.76 ERA) takes the mound for Seattle.

The Astros (62-32) didn’t bat an eye when the streaking Mariners came to town. Seattle’s 14-game win streak promptly ended as Houston picked up the 5-2 win on Friday. Jose Altuve got the action started with a leadoff home run, with Yordan Alvarez and Martin Maldonado adding solo shots later in the game. Verlander will be facing Seattle for the fifth time this season. In his last outing against them, he pitched seven innings and gave up six hits and one earned run while striking out 12.

The Mariners (51-43) took the loss on Friday but are likely more concerned about why All-Star outfielder and Home Run Derby standout Julio Rodriguez was scratched from the game. Ty France ripped a solo shot in the sixth inning, but it was too little too late as Seattle’s win streak came to an end. Gilbert will start game number 20 of the season and his third against the Astros. He pitched six innings and gave up seven hits and three earned runs while not factoring into the decision the last time he faced this team.

Astros vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Logan Gilbert

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Astros -1.5

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Astros -145, Mariners +125

Moneyline pick: Astros -145

Gilbert has been great for Seattle this year, but Verlander has been dominant. Throw in the Houston lineup that just knocked three solo shots easily on Friday, and it is clear why the Astros are favored in this one. Houston takes the second game of this series on Saturday.

Player prop: Justin Verlander over 6.5 strikeouts (-140)

This will be the fifth time that Verlander has faced the Mariners this season. He has struck out eight, three, six and 12 batters in those games. Verlander once again finds himself in the conversation for the AL Cy Young award with how good he has been this year for the Astros. He will punch out at least seven on Saturday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.