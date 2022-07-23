Giants vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and will be available to watch on Fox. Alex Wood (6-7, 4.20 ERA) will start for the Giants while the Dodgers will send Julio Urías (8-6, 2.89 ERA) to the hill.

San Francisco (48-45) has yet to prove itself capable of fending off its divisional rival on the road this season, going 0-4 at Dodger Stadium. Friday’s 5-1 loss was the latest example as the Giants saw Cody Bellinger rekindle his magic with a grand slam in the eighth inning. Bellinger going the distance helped break a tie that put away the Giants for good. San Francisco now sits one game behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the final wild card spot in the National League.

Los Angeles (62-30) now owns a nine-game winning streak at home with the best record in the National League. Bellinger’s grand slam could prove to be a much-needed spark for the 2019 NL MVP, who has struggled at the plate for the past two seasons. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman both chipped in with two hits each as Los Angeles added to its National League-best 32-13 mark at home Friday.

Giants vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Alex Wood vs. Julio Urías

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum Sportsnet LA

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (+115)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Giants +150, Dodgers -175

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -175

The Giants have been unable to beat the Dodgers on the road this season, so why bet on them now? Wood is 4-4 on the road this season with a 4.41 ERA. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is hitting .250 against left-handed pitchers and is 19-11 against lefties overall this season. Roll with the NL leaders in this one.

Player prop pick: Cody Bellinger over 0.5 total bases (-155)

Bellinger’s grand slam might be the catalyst for a second-half rebound for the 2019 NL MVP. Los Angeles fares well against left-handed pitchers, and Bellinger should reap some of those benefits in the third game of this series. Bet on back-to-back strong performances from Bellinger.

