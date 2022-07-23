Guardians vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader

The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox square off in a doubleheader on Saturday with first pitch of Game 2 set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago and will be available to watch on FOX. Konnor Pilkington (1-2, 4.24 ERA) takes the mound for Cleveland, while Lance Lynn (1-3, 7.50 ERA) takes the mound for Chicago.

The Guardians (47-44) have won their last four games going back to before the All-Star break. They picked up the win on Friday as their All-Star infielder Andre Gimenez clubbed a two-run home run in the first inning to give Cleveland an early 4-0 lead. It was an easy win from that point on for the Guardians. Pilkington will start his ninth game of the season, and in his last, he pitched five innings while giving up six hits and three earned runs on the way to his second loss of the year.

The White Sox (46-47) had won five of their last six games heading into the All-Star break but lost their first game coming out of it. They only mustered two runs in the losing effort with both coming in the sixth inning. It has been a season that has fallen below expectations for Chicago as they now sit 3.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. This will be Lynn’s eighth start of the season and his second against Cleveland. He got absolutely rocked in his first outing to the tune of nine hits and eight earned runs in only four innings of work.

Guardians vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Konnor Pilkington vs. Lance Lynn

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: White Sox -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Guardians +140, White Sox -165

Moneyline pick: White Sox -165

This is going to be an entertaining doubleheader. I think the Guardians will take Game 1, but I think the White Sox have the upper hand in Game 2. Lynn had a rough outing his first time facing Cleveland but is due for a bounce-back performance. I expect him to have a better outing than Pilkington and for the Chicago lineup to secure him the victory.

