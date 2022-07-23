Blue Jays vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Alek Manoah (10-4, 2.28 ERA) gets the starting nod for Toronto as Boston sends Kutter Crawford (2-2, 4.50) to the mound.

The Blue Jays (51-43) had the scoreboard operator working overtime in their 28-5 win on Friday. The scoring was capped with an inside-the-park grand slam home run by Raimel Tapia, which was one of five home runs hit by Toronto. The Blue Jays will look to give that run support to Manoah, who will be making his 19th start of the season. In his last against Boston, he pitched seven innings and gave up six hits and two earned runs while striking out six and not factoring into the decision.

The Red Sox (48-46) are going to need to figure out their pitching and quick. In their last three games going back before the All-Star break, they have given up 56 runs. 56 RUNS. That is unheard of and makes it impossible for you to win games when you give up that many on the mound. Crawford will try to do his best as he starts his fifth game of the season. He pitched six innings and gave up six hits and three earned runs while striking out six on his way to a no-decision.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Alek Manoah vs. Kutter Crawford

First pitch: 4:10 p.m.

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Red Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Toronto -1.5

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -145, Red Sox +125

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -145

When one team scored 28 runs a day ago and the other has given up 56 runs in their last three games, it is hard to back the latter. With Manoah on the mound for Toronto, this one seems all but determined already. He’s has been great this year, including his All-Star Game appearance where he was mic’d up. As long as the Blue Jays didn’t score all of their runs for the entire series Friday, they should pick up the win Saturday.

Player prop pick: Alek Manoah over 5.5 strikeouts (-160)

Manoah struck out all three batters he faced in the All-Star Game. Before that, he had fanned at least six batters in four of his last five starts. Manoah struck out at least six Red Sox in both of his starts against them earlier this year. He will punch out at least six batters on Saturday.

