Twins vs. Tigers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Comerica Park in Detroit and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Joe Ryan (6-3, 2.99 ERA) will take the mound for Minnesota, while Michael Pineda (2-5, 5.22 ERA) gets the starting nod for Detroit.

The Twins (50-44) hold a 1.5-game lead in the AL Central and are about to begin a rare two-game set against a divisional opponent. Before the All-Star break, they had lost three of their last five games, so we will see how nearly a week off affects this team. Ryan will be starting his 15th game of the season and his second against Detroit. In the first, he pitched seven innings and gave up only one hit while striking out nine on the way to his third win of the year.

The Tigers (38-56) played a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday before an off day Friday ahead of this series. They won the first game 7-2, but then got blanked 5-0 in the second. Robbie Grossman knocked two doubles against his former team, and Jeimer Candelario hit a solo shot to seal the victory in Game 1. Pineda will start his 10th game of the season and his second against Minnesota. He pitched five innings, gave up seven hits, and earned four runs on the way to his first season loss.

Twins vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Michael Pineda

First pitch: 6:10 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast:

Tigers local broadcast:

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Twins -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Twins -175, Tigers +150

Moneyline pick: Twins -175

Ryan dominated the Tigers the last time he faced them. He hasn’t been as good in his recent starts, but he has still given up only four earned runs over his last three starts. Minnesota has a better lineup than Detroit and a better chance to give Ryan the run support he needs. The Twins will pick up the victory Saturday.

Player prop pick: Carlos Correa over 1.5 total bases (-125)

Correa is hitting .279 this season with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 RBIs. He heads into Saturday’s game 11-26 in his career against Pineda. Correa has a hit in five of his last six games before the All-Star break and will tally at least two bases in Saturday’s contest.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.