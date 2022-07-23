Yankees vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Camden Yards in Baltimore and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Gerrit Cole (9-2, 3.02 ERA) will head to the hill for the Yankees while Jordan Lyles (6-8, 4.76 ERA) will start for the Orioles.

New York (65-30) enters Saturday with the best record in baseball and continues its series with the Orioles after a win on Friday night. The Yankees outlasted Baltimore 7-6 in the series opener, led by Aaron Judge’s two-homer and four-RBI performance at the plate. That being said, New York lost reliever Michael King due to what was later confirmed to be an elbow fracture, knocking him out for the rest of the season. The Yankees may be more aggressive for relief help with the August 2 trade deadline around the corner after this development.

Baltimore (46-47) sits in last place in the AL East and despite falling to a game below .500 it continues to prove it will not quit. Despite Judge’s performance for New York, Anthony Santander notched a three-run homer at the expense of Aroldis Chapman to cut the Yankees’ lead to 7-6 in the seventh inning. Though Baltimore would eventually go on to lose Friday’s matchup, the Orioles continue to present a pesky challenge to baseball’s best team.

Yankees vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Jordan Lyles

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Orioles local broadcast: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -245, Orioles +205

Moneyline pick: Yankees -245

Baltimore has been a surprising thorn in the Yankees’ side this season but can you ever truly trust the Orioles to stave off New York’s bats? The Yankees are averaging a league-best 5.38 runs per game this season and 5.5 runs per game on the road. Having their ace on the hill is the icing on the cake for a New York win.

Player prop pick: Gerrit Cole over 7.5 strikeouts (-140)

Cole should have some extra motivation in his pocket as he seeks revenge against a Baltimore team that is responsible for one of his two losses this season. The Orioles rank in the bottom half in both hits and runs this season. Bet on a big day for Cole on the hill in a revenge win against Baltimore.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.