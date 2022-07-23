Angels vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The southpaw Patrick Sandoval (3-5, 3.00 ERA) will take the mound for Los Angeles as Kyle Wright (11-4, 2.95 ERA) will start for Atlanta.

The Angels’ (39-54) woes continue even after the All-Star break. They had gotten some reprieve from their cold streaks when Shohei Ohtani takes the mound, but that didn’t happen Friday. He held Atlanta scoreless through six but got no run support. He imploded in the seventh, and the Halos added to their loss column in the series opener. Sandoval is making his 16th start of the season. He has lost three games in a row, and gave up seven hits and two earned runs in his last start.

The Braves (57-38) went into the All-Star break with a loss, but it seems like the break is just what they needed. Once they got to Ohtani in the seventh inning of Friday’s game, they secured a dominant 8-1 win. Matt Olson, Orlando Arcia and Marcell Ozuna all homered in the effort. Wright is making his 19th start of the season and his first of the second half of the season. He has won four of his last five starts, including his last outing where he pitched seven innings and gave up seven hits and two earned runs.

Angels vs. Braves

Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval vs. Kyle Wright

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports SoCal

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Angels +175, Braves -205

Moneyline pick: Braves -205

Los Angeles has gone 2-13 over their last 15 games. Ohtani started the two games the Angels won, and the Braves dispatched him on Friday. Atlanta is coming into this one with momentum and doesn’t look like it will slow down. Wright has shown that he has to do just enough on the mound to give them a chance, and the lineup will bring it home for him.

Player prop pick: Patrick Sandoval under 5.5 strikeouts (-105)

Sandoval is going to have his hands full with this Braves lineup. Sure, Ohtani struck out 11 but he is a different breed of pitcher. Sandoval will see some strikeouts mount up, but this high-octane batting order in Atlanta will get to him early and often. He won’t be able to get to six strikeouts in the game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.