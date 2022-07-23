Report: Nationals have set high asking price for Juan Soto

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto turned down a 15-year extension worth $440 million, sparking trade rumors and the potential for the star to be moved at the MLB trade deadline. The Nationals are fielding calls from teams and here’s what they’re asking for, according to Ken Rosenthal.

As I said on @FS1, multiple clubs saying Nats’ ask for Soto is 4 to 5 top youngsters, combo of prospects and major leaguers with low service time. Ten days from deadline, Nats aren’t negotiating, one exec says. A team either shows willingness to meet price, or Nats move on. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 23, 2022

While this does seem like a ridiculous asking price, there’s no denying Soto’s talent and how the Nats view him. If they were willing to give him $440 million, they’ll want compensatory value. Soto is having a solid season, hitting .250 with 20 home runs and 43 RBIs. The Nationals are not having a solid season, sitting more than 30 games under .500. Three seasons after winning the World Series, it appears Soto has had enough or doesn’t want to tie himself to an organization for 15 years.

We’ll see if any team matches this asking price for Soto in the coming days.