Report: Nationals have set high asking price for Juan Soto

Washington is looking for a haul for its star.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Washington Nationals v Arizona Diamondbacks
Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals reacts on the base path during the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 22, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto turned down a 15-year extension worth $440 million, sparking trade rumors and the potential for the star to be moved at the MLB trade deadline. The Nationals are fielding calls from teams and here’s what they’re asking for, according to Ken Rosenthal.

While this does seem like a ridiculous asking price, there’s no denying Soto’s talent and how the Nats view him. If they were willing to give him $440 million, they’ll want compensatory value. Soto is having a solid season, hitting .250 with 20 home runs and 43 RBIs. The Nationals are not having a solid season, sitting more than 30 games under .500. Three seasons after winning the World Series, it appears Soto has had enough or doesn’t want to tie himself to an organization for 15 years.

We’ll see if any team matches this asking price for Soto in the coming days.

