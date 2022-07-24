Angels vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Reid Detmers (2-3, 4.11 ERA) will start for the Angels and the Braves will send Ian Anderson (8-5, 4.79 ERA) to the hill.

Los Angeles (39-55) is staring at an 0-2 series deficit against the Braves following a 7-2 loss on Saturday. The Angels have been outscored 15-3 through the first two games of this series and are currently riding a five-game losing streak. Despite reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani blasting a solo home run on Saturday, bringing his season total to 20, the performance was for naught as the Angels continue to spiral. They sit in fourth place in the AL West.

Atlanta (58-38) will look to keep the pressure on the Angels and potentially walk away with a 3-0 series sweep on Sunday. Thoroughly handling the Angels will strengthen the Braves’ hold on the top wild-card spot in the National League. They are four games ahead of the San Diego Padres. Austin Riley will also take his 15-game hitting streak into the series finale after going 3-for-4 with two RBIs in Saturday’s win. Riley is 5-for-8 at the plate through the first two games of this series against Los Angeles.

Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Ian Anderson

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5 (-110)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Angels +185, Braves -215

Moneyline pick: Braves -215

The Angels are 17-28 on the road while the Braves are 33-20 in their own park. Atlanta has outscored Los Angeles through the first two games of this series and should make easy work to sweep the series. Take the Braves to close it out convincingly on Sunday.

Player prop pick: Austin Riley over 1.5 total bases (-115)

Riley is on a 15-game hitting streak and is batting .435 with eight homers, 15 RBIs, 14 runs scored, and five doubles in that time. He’s developed into a good hitter and the streak should continue on Sunday, which should make bettors feel comfortable taking the over on total bases.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.