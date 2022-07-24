Yankees vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes will be on the mound for the Bronx Bombers. He will go up against O’s right-hander Dean Kremer.

The Yankees (65-31) still hold baseball’s best record and a commanding 12-game lead in the American League East, but they are just 16-15 dating back to mid-June and are under .500 this month (9-10). Pitching has been the main issue for the Yanks. They once held the best team earned run average in the majors, but they have a 4.23 ERA this month. New York lost Saturday after giving up four runs between the eighth and ninth innings. Cortes, a former Oriole, also hasn’t been as dominant as he was early in the year, but he has given up just one run in two of his three starts this month.

The Orioles (47-47) scored six unanswered runs in Saturday’s 6-3 victory. Cedric Mullins had a couple of big hits in the comeback and is batting .310 over his previous seven games. Outfielder Anthony Santander has six homers and 13 RBIs in his past 11 games versus the Yankees. This season, New York has yet to see Kremer, who has a 2.59 ERA through eight starts. However, he’s given up a lot of hard contact in those starts, and his expected ERA is 5.21.

Yankees vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Nestor Cortes vs. Dean Kremer

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (-115)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Yankees -180, Orioles +155

Moneyline pick: Orioles +155

There is a lot going against the Yankees right now. Their bullpen is short following Michael King’s season-ending elbow injury. The offense has been up and down of late. Josh Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton (again) are out of today’s starting lineup. And the Orioles have won nine of their past 10 home games. Why not?

Player prop pick: Matt Carpenter over 0.5 home runs (+400)

It’s great to see Barry Bonds in a Yankees uniform. Oh, wait, no, that’s Carpenter. The 36-year-old has gone deep 14 times in, incredibly, 89 at-bats this season. He left the yard Saturday and has a chance to do so today as he’s filling in for Stanton.

