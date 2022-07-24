Blue Jays vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Ross Stripling (5-3, 3.03 ERA) will start for the Blue Jays while the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (0-1, 10.13 ERA).

Toronto (52-43) clobbered the Red Sox through two games of this series, highlighted by a 28-5 beatdown in the opener. The Blue Jays have won two straight series and will look to make it three in a row if they can handle the Red Sox on Sunday. Toronto is averaging the third-best scoring average with 4.85 runs per game and is firmly in the wild-card chase. They currently sit just a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the top wild-card spot in the American League.

Boston (48-47) has scripted a different story and finds itself sliding in the standings, currently in fourth place in the AL East. The Red Sox have struggled over the course of the past month and have failed to win a series in the same timespan. After managing to keep pace in the wild card race, the Red Sox are just one game above .500 and are three games out of the final spot in the American League.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Ross Stripling vs. Brayan Bello

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: RSN

Red Sox local broadcast: New England Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+100)

Run total: 10.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -155, Red Sox +135

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -155

Toronto is just 22-24 on the road but it may have found the cure to its problems at Fenway Park. The Blue Jays have demolished the Red Sox through two games and with rookie Bello on the hill, Toronto’s bats should take advantage. Make it a sweep for the Blue Jays.

Player prop pick: Ross Stripling over 3.5 strikeouts (-150)

I like the Blue Jays' chances with Stripling on the hill, who has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his last eight outings. Toronto has the pitching advantage in this one, so I’m taking the over in strikeouts for Stripling on Sunday.

