Giants vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Alex Cobb (3-4, 4.09 ERA) will start for the Giants and the Dodgers will counter with Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 2.13 ERA).

San Francisco (48-46) is ready to leave Southern California as they stare at a three-game losing streak courtesy of their divisional rival. The Giants are 0-3 in this series with the Dodgers after their late rally fell flat in a 4-2 loss on Saturday. Alex Wood was thoroughly outplayed by Julio Urías who pitched six dominant innings. Through three games this series the Dodgers and their lineup has imposed their will on their NL West rivals.

Los Angeles (63-30) is rolling heading into the second half of the season. The Dodgers are winners of seven straight and can make it back-to-back series sweeps should they finish off the Giants on Sunday. Los Angeles’ lineup has flexed its muscle at the expense of their Bay Area rival with Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman each homering in Saturday’s 4-2 win. The Dodgers have the best record in the National League led by an offense that ranks top-five in batting average and runs.

Giants vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Alex Cobb vs. Clayton Kershaw

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (-105)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Giants +185, Dodgers -215

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -215

It’s hard to not get swayed by how much of an underdog the Giants are in this one, but you can’t deny the way these two teams are playing. Los Angeles has thoroughly dominated San Francisco while at home and they have their ace on the hill. Kershaw has only allowed more than two earned runs in two of his 12 starts this season. It may end up being a close win, but it will be a Dodgers win.

Player prop pick: Austin Slater over 0.5 total bases (-205)

In 17 at-bats against Kershaw, Slater has six hits including three homers and three singles while batting .353. If the Giants make it a close game against their divisional rival, look for Slater to be a significant factor at the plate on Sunday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.