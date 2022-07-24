Padres vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The San Diego Padres and New York Mets square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will be available to watch on ESPN. The Padres send Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.42 ERA) to the bump while the Mets counter with Carlos Carrasco (10-4, 4.27 ERA).

The Padres have tapered off a bit from their early play but remain a contender in the NL wild card race. San Diego isn’t going to catch the Dodgers in the division, but getting a sweep against the Mets here will go a long way in helping the team hold position. Musgrove has been roughed up of late but remains one of the Padres’ best pitching options.

The Mets are looking to avoid the sweep Sunday night and will send Carrasco to the mound. He’s been getting good run support from the team and holds a great record despite a modest ERA. After managing just two runs over the last two games, the Mets need their bats to wake up in this one.

Padres vs. Mets

Pitchers: Joe Musgrove vs. Carlos Carrasco

First pitch: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Padres +105, Mets -125

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline pick: Mets -125

In his last four starts, Musgrove is 0-2 with a 5.04 ERA. The Mets have the perfect opportunity to pounce on him here and seem due after two miserable showings already. New York has traditionally given Carrasco run support this season, so back that trend with the home team tonight.

Player prop pick: Pete Alonso over 0.5 hits (-255)

Alonso is coming off a three-hit game Saturday, so it seems right to back him to get at least one Sunday night. The Mets star needs to have another big game for this lineup to click, and he’ll be locked in against a starter who has served up some easy runs of late. Take Alonso’s over, even with the line being somewhat unfavorable in terms of payoff.

