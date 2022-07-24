Cardinals to place Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado on restricted list

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Sunday that their two best hitters — Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado — are among the players who will not play in the team’s upcoming series in Toronto. They along with Austin Romine will be placed on the restricted list because they are not vaccinated against COVID-19, which is required for entering Canada.

#stlcards announce three players will not be traveling with the team to Toronto:



Nolan Arenado

Paul Goldschmidt

Austin Romine — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) July 24, 2022

St. Louis will face the Blue Jays in a two-game series beginning Tuesday. Arenado will forfeit $384,615 of his $35 million annual salary for the two missed games. Goldschmidt, who is the current favorite for National League MVP according to DraftKings Sportsbook (-110), will lose $285,714 of a contract that pays him $26 million in 2022.

Romine, a backup catcher, is 3-for-22 in nine games with St. Louis this season. The team also announced that infielder Cory Spangenberg, outfielder Conner Capel and catcher Ivan Herrera will be added to the active roster while these three players are on the restricted list.