Rockies vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Kyle Freeland (4-7, 4.96 ERA) will throw for the Rockies with Aaron Ashby (2-7, 4.57 ERA) starting for the Brewers.

Colorado (43-53) will look to avoid a four-game sweep in its first series out of the break on Monday night. Freeland will make his 19th start of 2022 and allowed 5 runs over 4 innings of work against the San Diego Padres in his last start. The Rockies rank No. 2 in batting average (.262), and CJ Cron ranks fifth in the league in RBIs with 70.

Milwaukee (53-43) will look to complete the sweep with Ashby on the hill, a couple of days after signing a five-year contract extension. In his second season in the majors, Ashby made 18 appearances with 12 starts, and he allowed 2 runs on 3 hits in 1 inning of work in his last start against the San Francisco Giants. The Brewers rank No. 9 in runs per game (4.6), and Hunter Renfroe homered in all three games since the All-Star Break with 7 RBIs during that span.

Rockies vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Aaron Ashby

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet-Rocky Mountain

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5 (+100)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Brewers -195, Rockies +165

Moneyline pick: Rockies +165

Looking at this pitching matchup that is relatively even on both sides, there is a ton of value on the Rockies with such a high payout with these odds. Colorado has scored more runs per game than Milwaukee this season, though it is aided by playing at a higher elevation during its home games. Still, the Rockies are a great value play in this spot.

Player prop pick: Aaron Ashby Under 4.5 strikeouts (+115)

The Brewers pitcher has been a strong strikeout thrower during his two years in the majors, and he has a 10.8 K/9 in 2022. Playing somewhat of a hybrid role between starter and reliever, Ashby generally does not go all that deep into games, and the Rockies strike out the ninth-fewest times per game (7.8).

